MTE 2021 Special Edition - COVID-19 International Innovation Awards

COVID-19 is unprecedented in its magnitude: beyond the short-term repeated health and economic shocks, the long-term effects on human capital, productivity, and behaviour can be serious. The pandemic will continue to have long-term ramifications even after a vaccine is widely distributed and the world returns to some semblance of normalcy.

The world’s inhabitants have adapted. The complexities of daily life have been adopted by technology, which has exploded with a plethora of solutions. The workplace has been displaced in many ways, but it has also seen remarkable productivity and a strong enthusiasm for innovation and reinvention. Governments are being challenged to support their citizens and secure sociability.

MTE 2021 Special Edition – The 2nd COVID-19 International Innovation Awards (a virtual event) is scheduled to return in June 2021. The awards were created to recognize and honour all COVID-19-related inventions.

Do you have an innovative solution, idea or an initiative to address a public health crisis?

The awards are open to any Institutions of Higher Learning, Research Institutions, Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges, Healthcare Providers, Organizations, Leaders and Individuals who have innovations, ideas or implemented creative ways to minimize the impact on public health, livelihoods, and limit disruptions to economies, supply chains and way of lives.

Recognition and publicity for your innovations

COVID-19 International Innovation Awards Certiﬁcate and Medal Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit.

Industry-wide recognition through media promotion.

Promotion of your innovation with image, video and content at MTE’s virtual platform

Opportunity to showcase your innovation on our EDM with a reach of more than 40,000.*

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Submission Deadline: 08 May 2021

Virtual Event: 14-18 June 2021

Announcement of Winners: 15 June 2021

AWARD CATEGORIES

Building & Construction

Business Models, Marketing & Branding

Communications

Economy & Employment

Education

Government & Policy

Health & Fitness

Humanitarian Support

ICT

Materials & Packaging

Media & Entertainment

Non-Proﬁt & Social Enterprise

Prevention

Testing

Transport & Logistics

Treatment

Vulnerable Group & Community Support

To find out more about this year’s COVID-19 International Innovation Awards, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the www.mte.org.my

Award Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2021SE

Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2021/Brochure/MTE2021SE_[COVID-19].pdf

Photo Gallery for COVID-19 IIA 2020: https://mte.org.my/covid-19-innovation-hub/

