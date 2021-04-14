MTE 2021 Special Edition - COVID-19 International Innovation Awards

COVID-19 is unprecedented in its magnitude: beyond the short-term repeated health and economic shocks, the long-term effects on human capital, productivity, and behaviour can be serious. The pandemic will continue to have long-term ramifications even after a vaccine is widely distributed and the world returns to some semblance of normalcy.
The world’s inhabitants have adapted. The complexities of daily life have been adopted by technology, which has exploded with a plethora of solutions. The workplace has been displaced in many ways, but it has also seen remarkable productivity and a strong enthusiasm for innovation and reinvention. Governments are being challenged to support their citizens and secure sociability.
MTE 2021 Special Edition – The 2nd COVID-19 International Innovation Awards (a virtual event) is scheduled to return in June 2021. The awards were created to recognize and honour all COVID-19-related inventions.
Do you have an innovative solution, idea or an initiative to address a public health crisis?
The awards are open to any Institutions of Higher Learning, Research Institutions, Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges, Healthcare Providers, Organizations, Leaders and Individuals who have innovations, ideas or implemented creative ways to minimize the impact on public health, livelihoods, and limit disruptions to economies, supply chains and way of lives.
AWARD CATEGORIES
- Building & Construction
- Business Models, Marketing & Branding
- Communications
- Economy & Employment
- Education
- Government & Policy
- Health & Fitness
- Humanitarian Support
- ICT
- Materials & Packaging
- Media & Entertainment
- Non-Proﬁt & Social Enterprise
- Prevention
- Testing
- Transport & Logistics
- Treatment
- Vulnerable Group & Community Support
To find out more about this year’s COVID-19 International Innovation Awards, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the www.mte.org.my
Award Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2021SE
Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2021/Brochure/MTE2021SE_[COVID-19].pdf
Photo Gallery for COVID-19 IIA 2020: https://mte.org.my/covid-19-innovation-hub/
