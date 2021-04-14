MTE 2021 Special Edition - Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards (SDGIIA)

Even before the pandemic, the Asia-Pacific region was making very little progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The region's response and recovery plans would have an impact on the region's chances of success. Transformative and innovative solutions are needed to solve the climate crisis, reverse environmental destruction, and reduce inequalities.

The inaugural MTE2021 Special Edition: SDG International Innovation Awards (SDGIIA) is the ﬁrst in the region focused on recognizing innovations, initiatives, programmes and ideas which contribute to sustainability, eradicating poverty, improving well-being, protecting our planet, and building peace and prosperity.

The event will bring all of the innovations, initiatives, programmes, and ideas together in one spectacular display on MTE's virtual platform. Share your creations with the world, as the necessity of response and recovery planning for future generations is now more than ever.

Let’s transform the world together

The awards are open to Innovators, Innovative businesses, agencies and organisations who have innovations, programmes, initiatives or ideas which contribute to the SDG, and create a positive impact on the environment, well-being, peace and prosperity.

Government Ministries and Agencies

Local Government

Municipalities

Government-linked Companies

Universities

Research Institutions

Institutions of Higher Learning

NGOs

Civil Society

Schools

Recognition and publicity for your innovations

SDG International Innovation Awards Certiﬁcate and Medal Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit.

Industry-wide recognition through media promotion.

5 days (24/7) promotion of your innovation with image, video and content at MTE’s virtual platform

Opportunity to showcase your innovation on our EDM with a reach of more than 40,000.*

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Submission Deadline: 06 September 2021

Virtual Event: 25-29 October 2021

Announcement of Winners: 27 October 2021

To find out more about this year’s SDG International Innovation Awards, how to enter, the award categories and evaluation criteria, head over to the www.mte.org.my

Award Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2021SE-SDG

Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2021/Brochure/MTE2021SE_[SDGIIA].pdf

