MTE2020 Special Edition : The COVID-19 International Innovation Awards

COVID-19 has drastically changed our daily lives, from loss of income and job insecurity to stalled education and a lack of basic amenities, global communities are being forced to explore new and innovative ways of coping. The last MTE2020 was held in February 2020 at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. How things have changed in just a matter of 7 months.

Crisis Inspires Innovation. The organizer of Malaysia Technology Expo believes many such innovative effort that can be instrumental in the response and recovery efforts deserves to be recognized, showcased and provide the platform for business, commercialization and partnership opportunities.

Like many business events around the world, MTE2020 Special Edition’s COVID-10 International Innovation Awards is held online, as we adapt to the new normal, and continue to bring meaningful award programmes to the forefront. This Innovation Award was launched in July 2020, and has received overwhelming interest and response. The Awards aims to honor innovators and showcase their innovations, ideas and technologies in response to the global pandemic. The winners will be announced and published on the event website www.mte.org.my on 02nd November 2020. All award winners will also be featured at the COVID-19 International Innovation Hub, at MTE2021 exhibition, which will be taking place from 25-27th March at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

The organizer is honored to receive the support from the Malaysia’s Prime Minister Office (Jabatan Perdana Menteri) for this event. Special thanks go to the award partners for their collaboration; Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN), SIRIM Berhad,, Integrative Pharmacogenomics Institute (iPROMISE), and the Non-Destructive Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research Centre (NDBPRC).

The awards have received over 95 entries from across 14 categories covering the entire spectrum from prevention to tracking, individual to group technologies and ideas, business concept to humanitarian efforts. The judging panel, composed of Asia Pacific’s foremost experts in scientific and research fields, upper echelon of education institution, will be tasked with judging the entries, based on demanding criteria. Participation are from Malaysia, Poland, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

There are four classes of presentation: gold, awarded to the winner; silver, awarded to the runner-up; and bronze, awarded to the third place; with Best Awards for outstanding innovations. In addition to that, special foreign awards will be presented by :

- International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA)

- Indonesian Invention and Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)

- EuroBusiness-Haller - The Haller Pro Invention Foundation.

Entries were received for the 14 categories :

1. Prevention

2. Treatment

3. Testing

4. Communications

5. Humanitarian Support

6. Transport & Logistics

7. ICT

8. Education

9. Economy & Employment Support

10. Vulnerable Group & Community Support

11. Building & Construction

12. Health & Fitness

13. Materials & Packaging

14. Business Models, Marketing & Branding

Malaysia's government ministries and agencies has done an excellent job in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and mitigating the destructive effects it has to lives and the economy.

In recognition of the Outstanding and Tireless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Invaluable support provided to Frontliners, and the Leadership in Protecting the Health and Safety of the People of Malaysia, MTE2020 Special Edition presents the “SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD” to :

1. Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI)

2. Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE)

3. Ministry of Health of Malaysia (MOH)

4. Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN)

5. Ministry of Defence Malaysia (MinDef)

6. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA)

7. Agensi Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia

There are 25 Gold winners, 34 Silver winners, 23 Bronze Winners. 7 Best Innovation Awards and 5 Foreign Special Awards were presented to outstanding innovations, 1 Best Presentation Award was won by Poland. Attached is the list of Gold Award, Best Innovation Award, and Foreign Special Award winners. MTE 2021 will be a hybrid event, to enable participation from young innovators, and foreign participants. Innovations and innovators will reach a wider global audience, with greater opportunity to connect with potential global partners.

The Announcement of Results was held virtually on 2nd November 2020 at 12 noon (Malaysia Time) over MTE’s Youtube Channel. DATUK SERI REDZUAN MD YOUSOF, MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S DEPARTMENT (Special Functions) delivered his speech and addressed all participants.

Link to our Youtube Channel to view MTE Special Edition : COVID-19 International Innovation Awards :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INtbWbpNoCM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2 AK2MbeSQRrmy-msjWf7T-r8qQr5-EPbZM6FLchYYC3PNL4QJlaGof4i8

- end -

Contact :

Ms. Denise Ang

Tel : +603.61406666

Email : [email protected]

Mobile : +6012.321.7345

About the Organizer

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd

Professional Trade Exhibition and Meeting Planners (PROTEMP) started Malaysia Technology Expo 19 years ago from cradle to realization. MTE started as “Expo S&T” and the first edition as organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Ministry of Science and Technology. With a humble beginning and partnering with local and foreign Inventors Association and Partners, MTE has grown to be recognised as the region’s leading innovation event. PROTEMP has 36 years of experience in organizing and managing business and scientific events.