Multicomponent Frailty Prevention Programme Reduces Frailty Over 80% of Pre-frail Elderly Reverse to Robust Phenotype

CUHK Faculty of Medicine collaborated with Jockey Club CADENZA Hub to conduct the study on the Programme. The study showed that participation in exercise, cognitive training and board game activities, had decreased the combined assessment of frailty score significantly in the intervention group, but that it had increased in the control group. In addition, over 80% of the older persons in the intervention group have reversed from “pre-frailty” to “robust” phenotype. The findings have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association.

Over 60% of Hong Kong adults aged 65 or above are “pre-frail” or “frail”

Frailty is a geriatric syndrome resulting from psychological and multisystem physiological declines in reserves. In Hong Kong, over 60% of adults aged 65 or above are classified as “pre-frail” or “frail”. Older people living with frailty are more vulnerable to deterioration and negative health outcomes such as increased risk of falls, disability, hospitalisation, institutionalisation, or even death. Furthermore, a recent analysis of data from multiple birth cohorts found that older people today are experiencing their later years with higher levels of frailty than their counterparts of previous generations. With an ageing population, the number of older people with frailty is expected to increase.

Professor Jean WOO, Research Professor of the Department of Medicine and Therapeutics of the Faculty of Medicine and Director of CUHK Jockey Club Institute of Ageing, explained, “In view of the ageing population, strategies that can help prevent or delay the onset of frailty are important. Frailty prevention trainings can be developed and implemented in community elderly centres to reduce frailty in the community.”