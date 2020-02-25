NanoLSI Bio-SPM Summer School 2020 (August 17-22)

1. Overview

The research teams of Kanazawa University have engaged in the pioneering development of original Bio-SPM technologies, including super-resolution AFM (FM-AFM/3D-AFM), high-speed AFM, and scanning ion conductance microscope (SICM), and applied them to the life sciences.

The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University, will hold a “Bio- SPM summer school” and is calling on young researchers and students who are interested in Bio-SPM systems. In this school, we provide participants with the opportunity to use our Bio-SPM systems for imaging of their own samples and realize their potentials.

Participants can choose among systems ranging from super-resolution AFM, high-speed AFM, and SICM, according to their purpose. Biological samples or materials related to biological research are available for imaging with Bio-SPMs. The NanoLSI faculty teaches not only the usage of the instruments but also the preparation of samples.

From this year, “Bio-AFM Summer School” is renamed “Bio-SPM Summer School”.

2. Application Eligibility

・Young researchers and students who are interested in observing their own samples by Bio-AFMs.

・ Prior knowledge about Bio-SPM is not required.

・ Those who can participate in all schedules

・ Those who participated in the previous Bio-SPM summer school are no longer eligible to participate. Please apply our Bio-SPMs collaborative research（https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/research/applications/bio-spm/）.

3. Venue:

Kakuma Campus, Kanazawa University

4. Schedule:

■Mon., Aug. 17 in Library Building, main conference room on the 1st floor

・09:30 ~ Reception

・10:00 ~ Opening

・Afternoon Explanation and demonstration of the instruments

■Tue., Aug. 18 through Fri., Aug. 21

・Observation of your own samples

■Sat., Aug. 22 in Library Building, main conference room on the 1st floor

・Presentation of your results

・Closing (Evening)

5. Participation fee: free of charge

Actual expenses of transportation and accommodation will be supported up to 200K JPY (The itinerary, period of stay and supporting amount are based on the travel expense regulations of Kanazawa University.)

You will bear the shipping cost of your own samples, and food expenses and daily miscellaneous expenses during your stay.

You are supposed to stay in the accommodation arranged by Kanazawa University

6. Quota:

We will accept up to 23 people (10 for High-speed AFM, 7 for super-resolution AFM, and 6 for SICM). In case the number of applicant exceeds quota, we will review your application form and select participants. The result will be informed by early May.

7. Selection of Bio-SPM technique

・You can learn some one super-resolution FM-AFM, high-speed AFM or SICM (not both).

・The targets of super-resolution AFM include any solid-liquid interfacial structures and phenomena whose understanding require subnanometer-scale imaging. Examples include organic and inorganic crystals, self-assembled monolayers, surfactants, lubricants, proteins, DNAs and lipids. The high-speed AFM can observe living cells and isolated intracellular organelles in addition to proteins and DNAs. SICM can observe surface structures of larger samples such as living cells or bacteria.

8. Notes

We remind you that you may not be able to spend time as scheduled imaging of your samples and you may not be able to find appropriate imaging conditions of your samples within the period of this summer school.

9. How to Apply

Please fill in the application form and the application form should be submitted to the following e-mail address:

ikemoto [at mark]staff.kanazawa-u.ac.jp replace [at mark] with @

Please check the site below for the application form

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/summerschool2020/

[Submission Deadlines]

Applications must reach us by April 10, 2020 (Friday), 17:00 JST.