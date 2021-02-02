Networking event for global-minded students and foreign companies

Tohoku University and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) will be co-hosting a career networking event on February 8 for international students and local students from the Tohoku region interested in working for foreign companies.

This online event, which is co-organized by DATEntre-Tohoku Innovation Human Resources Development Consortium, will introduce several companies looking for globally-minded young talent. Students will get a chance to network, make some useful contacts and ask questions.

Kazuhiro Gono, VP of Olympus Innovation and a visiting professor at Tohoku University, will give the opening speech and share some thoughts on the essential skills required by global companies in Japan.

Date: February 8, 2021

Time: 1 - 5 p.m.

Venue: Online via Zoom

To register: https://datentre.ihe.tohoku.ac.jp/?page_id=2449

This event will be held in English and Japanese. It is free and open to all students, but registration is required.