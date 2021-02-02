Networking event for global-minded students and foreign companies

Tohoku University and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) will be co-hosting a career networking event on February 8 for international students and local students from the Tohoku region interested in working for foreign companies.

This online event, which is co-organized by DATEntre-Tohoku Innovation Human Resources Development Consortium, will introduce several companies looking for globally-minded young talent. Students will get a chance to network, make some useful contacts and ask questions.

Kazuhiro Gono, VP of Olympus Innovation and a visiting professor at Tohoku University, will give the opening speech and share some thoughts on the essential skills required by global companies in Japan.

Date: February 8, 2021
Time: 1 - 5 p.m.
Venue: Online via Zoom

To register: https://datentre.ihe.tohoku.ac.jp/?page_id=2449

This event will be held in English and Japanese. It is free and open to all students, but registration is required.

February 8, 2021
Until 08 Feb 2021
Online
Japan
Website: 
Business
Tohoku University