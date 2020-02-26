Neutral-colored transparent crystalline silicon photovoltaics.

Researchers are rushing to introduce transparent photovoltaic technologies. It won’t be too long before building windows or car sunroofs are being served as a battery element.

A research team, led by Professor Kwanyong Seo in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has succeeded for the first time in making the crystalline silicon solar cell transparent with dark and muddy colors. It is a groundbreaking result of applying a new concept microstructure that cannot be recognized by the human eye.

Crystalline silicon solar cells produce electricity using “silicon with a regular atomic arrangement” as a “photoactive layer.” The photoactive layer converts solar energy into electrical energy (photoelectric conversion). In the case of crystalline silicon, photoelectric conversion efficiency is high and stability is also provided. Thanks to this, more than 90% of the solar cell market now occupies crystalline silicon solar cells. However, silicon solar cells are difficult to make transparent because they mainly absorb the sunlight in the visible range and produce electrical energy. In order to become a transparent solar cell, all visible light must be transmitted.