New chips developed by CityU physicist help break spectral efficiency record for optical data transmission

The research team comprises researchers from Australia, Canada, mainland China, and Hong Kong. At the core of this technological breakthrough is a novel chip developed by Dr Chu Sai-tak, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics at CityU. The team’s accomplishments were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, titled “Ultra-dense optical data transmission over standard fibre with a single chip source”.

An integrated photonic chip generating unique frequency response

Dr Chu is an expert in integrated optical circuits and components with over 30 years’ research experience. He works on the special chip’s design and fabrication with Professor Brent E. Little of the Xi’an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Dr Chu pointed out that the key component inside the chip is a micro-ring resonator, which can generate an optical frequency response called “micro-comb” (the frequency lines are equidistant that look like a comb). A single micro-comb could replace dozens of parallel laser sources with different wavelengths. In other words, with the micro-ring resonator in it, an integrated photonic chip can already provide enough signal carriers for ultra-high speed optical data transmission.

What makes this chip special is that it can generate a special class of micro-comb named “soliton crystals”. Dr Chu explained that “soliton” is a solitary wave that behaves like a “particle” and can be transmitted in optical fibres while maintaining its shape, amplitude, and speed for a long time even after it interacts with another soliton. Soliton signals generated by the micro-ring resonators are highly stable, which is crucial for long distance and high speed optical signal transmission. “The word ‘crystal’ in the name refers to the crystal-like shape of the optical frequency mode generated,” added Dr Chu.