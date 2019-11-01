A new CRISPR-Cas9 protein to increase precision of gene editing

During the process, the Cas9 enzyme is responsible for locating the problematic DNA throughout the genome before making modifications. But it is found that sometimes it may be not precise enough and modifications of DNA at unintended places in the genome may happen. Unintended modifications of the genomes could potentially lead to serious consequences, such as cancers, as it happened in the intial gene therapy trials years ago. Thus it is important to let CRISPR-Cas9 to do the “molecular surgery” on the genome precisely.

Currently, there are two versions of Cas9, namely SpCas9 (meaning Cas9 nuclease from the bacteria Streptococcus pyogenes) and SaCas9 (Cas9 nuclease from Staphylococcus aureus), which are commonly used in CRISPR. Both of them have certain level of imprecision, or off-target effect. Researchers have already engineered SpCas9 variants, meaning modified SpCas9s, to improve SpCas9’s targeting precision. But it can be too large to fit in the small delivery vector named adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector that is commonly used for in vivo gene therapy.

On the contrary, SaCas9 is much smaller than SpCas9 and can be easily packaged in the payload-limited AAV vectors for delivering gene editing components in vivo. However, no SaCas9 variant with high genome-wide targeting accuracy is available.

SaCas9-HF dramatically improved genome-wide targeting accuracy

In a recent research led by Dr Zheng Zongli, Assistant Professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at CityU and the Ming Wai Lau Centre of Reparative Medicine of Karolisnska Institutet in Hong Kong, and Dr Shi Jiahai, Assistant Professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at CityU, the team has successfully engineered SaCas9-HF, a CRISPR Cas9 variant which has high accuracy in genome-wide targeting in human cells without compromising on-target efficiency.

The research team’s finding was based on a rigorous evaluation of 24 targeted human genetic locations comparing the original unmodified (wildtype) SaCas9 and the new SaCas9-HF. For those targets having highly similar sequences in the genome and hence prone to off-target editing by the wild-type enzyme, SaCas9-HF reduced the off-target activity by about 90%. For many of those targets with relatively less off-target editing by the wild-type enzyme, SaCas9-HF yielded almost no detectable off-target activity.