New Electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Production with Enhanced Faradaic Efficiency

Researchers throughout the world are working actively to accelerate the development of new catalysts that can greatly cut the cost of hydrogen production. A number of breakthrough catalysts have been reported, yet their expected performance are often unknown before implementation, and thus further research is required for practical use. A recent study, affiliated UNIST, has introduced a novel highly-efficient catalyst for hydrogen generation and its expected catalytic performance has been also demonstrated.

Professor Jong-Beom Baek and his research team in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST have successfully developed a new water-splitting hydrogen catalyst, which consists of ruthenium (Ru) nanoparticles uniformly distributed and anchored on the surface of multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs), or ([email protected]). The research team also evaluated the catalytic performance of the [email protected]. The results indicated that the [email protected] catalyst is superior in many ways to the commercial Pt/C catalysts. The new catalysts are simple to synthesize and can be mass-produced, according to the research team.

“In addition to introducing highly-efficient and stable catalysts that surpass the characteristics of existing materials, this study aims at evaluating the catalytic performance of catalyst electrodes, which is an essential part of commercialization,” says Professor Baek.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element, which accounts for 75% of the universe, and has been regarded as an efficient and environment friendly power source for the future. Currently, the majority of hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels, such as natural gas and this often release carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the process. As an alternative, the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen has been suggested, but this requires the usage of expensive catalysts, such as platinum.