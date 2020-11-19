New Electrolyte Additives Enable EV Batteries Travel Longer Distances on A Single Charge

Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are rechargeable batteries, in which lithium ions move back and forth between the electrodes (cathode/anode) during charging and discharging. At this time, the passage through which lithium ions pass is the ‘electrolyte’, and the electrolyte itself reacts on the surface of the electrodes (cathode/anode) to form a protective film. Therefore, if the electrodes are changed for high-energy-density LIBs, so as the electrolyte system changes. Ni-rich cathodes have recently attracted considerable attention as a promising candidate for high-energy density LIBs. Since this material is highly reactive, it can easily decompose the existing electrolytes on electrode surface. Besides, lithium hexafluorophosphate (LiPF 6 ), which is commonly utilized as a salt in electrolytes for LIBs, react with trace water to produce acidic compounds. These compounds destroy the electrode protective films, and this lowers battery performance by removing transition metal ions in the electrolytes.

The research team overcame those obstacles by presenting 3‐(trimethylsilyl)‐2‐oxazolidinone (TMS‐ON) that contains Amino Silane functionality, as an electrolyte additive for high‐energy‐density LIBs. This TMS-ON fundamentally suppresses the formation of acidic compounds, which destroy electrode protective films, and even eliminates the small amount of acidic compounds that have been previously produced. Also, by creating new protective layers on anode surface, it not only protects the electrodes structurally, but also prevents the transition metal ions coming out of the electrodes.

“Acidic compounds not only attack the cathodes, but also the anode protective films,” says Dr. Koeun Kim (Former researcher from Hyundai Motors Corp.), the first author of the study. “The new additive can inhibit the production of acidic compounds fundamentally, and thus protects the anodes.”