New Hard Disk Write Head Analytical Technology Can Increase Hard Disk Capacities

Details of the research were published in the Journal of Applied Physics on October 6 and presented at the 44th Annual Conference on Magnetics in Japan, on December 14.

International Data Corporation predicts a five-fold increase in the volume of data generated worldwide in the seven years between 2018 and 2025. HDDs continue to serve as the primary data storage devices in use, and in 2020 the annual total capacity of shipped HDDs is expected to exceed one zettabyte (1021 bytes), with sales reaching $20 billion. Securing further increases in HDD capacity and higher data transfer rates with logical write head designs requires an exhaustive and accurate understanding of write head operations.

There are, however, high barriers to achieving this: current write heads have a very fine structure, with dimensions of less than 100 nanometers. Magnetization reversal occurs in less than a nanosecond, rendering experimental observations of write head dynamics difficult. Instead, the write head analysis has been conducted by simulations of magnetization dynamics, or done indirectly by evaluating the write performance on the magnetic recording media. Both approaches have their drawbacks, and there is clear demand for a new method capable of capturing the dynamics of a write head precisely.

Tohoku University, Toshiba, and JASRI used the scanning soft X-ray magnetic circular dichroism microscope installed on the BL25SU beamline at SPring-8 to develop a new analysis technology for HDD write heads.