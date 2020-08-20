A New Iron Based Superelastic Alloy Capable of Withstanding Extreme Temperatures

Researchers from Tohoku University's Graduate School of Engineering have discovered a novel iron-based superelastic alloy (SEA) capable of withstanding extreme temperatures -both high and low.

SEAs are found in a wide variety of commercial applications because of their superelasticity, allowing them to regain their original shape. Superelasticity occurs when the metal undergoes deformation at the point known as critical stress.

Generally, SEAs have a positive temperature dependence; the critical stress increases as the temperature rises. Conventional metal-based SEAs such as Ti-Ni, cannot be used at temperatures lower than -20C or higher than 80C and are costly to make. This limits their application to the form of thin wires or tubes.