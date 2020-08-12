New microrobot with in situ, in vivo bioprinting offers promise for gastric wound treatment

Their study, published today in the IOP Publishing journal Biofabrication, establishes proof-of-concept for this new method in the field of bioprinting.

Co- author Professor Tao Xu, from Tsinghua University, Beijing, said: “Gastric wall injury is a common problem in the digestive tract, and about 12 per cent of the world’s population suffer from it to varying degrees. Bioprinting – delivering new cells directly to the wound site to repair the tissue – offers a potentially very useful way to treat the problem.

“The difficulty is that current bioprinting technology focuses on external sites. Bioprinters are normally quite large, and cannot be applied to inner tissue repair without invasive surgery to give enough room for the printing operation. To overcome this, we developed a microrobot that enters the body via an endoscope to carry out tissue repair inside the body.”

The bioprinting platform Professor Xu and the co-author, Professor Xu’s PhD student Wenxiang Zhao developed is a Delta robot composed of a fixed base, moving platform and three identical kinematic chains. To be as minimally-invasive as possible, it can fold itself down when entering the patients’ body, then unfold before beginning the bioprinting operation.

Mr. Zhao, also from Tsinghua University, said: “We tested the system in two ways. First, with a biological model of a human stomach and an endoscope, to mimic the insertion and printing operation elements of the process. Second, we carried out a bioprinting test in a cell culture dish to test how effective the device was at bioprinting viable cells and repairing wounds.

“Both tests showed promising results. A 10-day cell culture showed that printed cells remained at a high viability and a steady proliferation, which indicated good biological function of the cells in printed tissue scaffolds.”

Professor Xu added: “Although only a first step, this study has verified the feasibility of this concept for treatment for gastric wall injuries. More work is needed to bring it to full realisation, including reducing the size of the bioprinting platform and developing bioinks. Our future studies will concentrate on these areas.”

END

Contact

For an advance copy of the paper, further information, or spokesperson contact details, please contact: Simon Davies, Senior PR Officer, IOP Publishing Tel +44 (0)117 930 1110 or +44 (0)7720 496 716 Email [email protected]

About Environmental Research Letters

Environmental Research Letters covers all environmental science, providing a coherent and integrated approach including research articles, perspectives and review articles.

About IOP Publishing

IOP Publishing provides publications through which leading-edge scientific research is distributed worldwide. IOP Publishing is central to the Institute of Physics, a not-for-profit society. Any financial surplus earned by IOP Publishing goes to support science through the activities of the Institute. Go to http://ioppublishing.org or follow us @IOPPublishing.