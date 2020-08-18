A new non-invasive liquid biopsy technique for early detection of brain tumours

This research was co-led by Dr Youngjin Lee from the Department of Neuroscience (NS) and Professor Lawrence Wu from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at CityU. Their findings were published in the scientific journal Science Advances, titled “Label-free sensing of exosomal MCT1 and CD147 for tracking metabolic reprogramming and malignant progression in glioma”.

Metabolic characteristics in cancer cells

A hallmark in the malignant progression of glioma cells is the metabolic reprogramming for their survival. Compared to normal cells, cancer cells can live without oxygen. Moreover, they prefer using glycolysis, a metabolic process which converts glucose into high-energy molecules without the need of oxygen, even in conditions with normal oxygen level. Hence tumour glycolysis is often called “aerobic glycolysis”, or “Warburg’s effect”, to distinguish from the normal anaerobic glycolysis of healthy cells.

In glycolysis, malignant glioma cells produce a tremendous amount of lactates that are harmful to tumour cells. The tumour cells thus significantly enhance the levels of a major lactate transporter, monocarboxylate transporter 1 (MCT1), and its binding protein, CD147, to remove the lactate out of cells for the maintenance of continuous glycolysis for producing energy and survival. Therefore, many studies proposed to use MCT1 and CD147 in the glioma cells as a biomarker for the diagnosis and treatment of malignant glioma.

“While most of the researches have focused on the glioma cells or the genes, we are more interested in the interactions between glioma cells and their surrounding cells via exosomes,” said Dr Lee who is a neuroscientist.

Exosomes are nanovesicles with diameters of 30-200 nm released by glioma cells. They contain tumour-specific messenger RNA (mRNA) and mutant proteins and promote tumour progression by transporting these pro-oncogenic molecules to neighbouring cells. Also, they can cross the blood-brain-barrier and the blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier, meaning that they can be detected in the blood.

A new biomarker in exosomes

In the study, the team discovered that MCT1 and CD147 in glioma cells actually controlled the release and composition of the exosomes. “This means that knocking down the MCT1 and CD147 can produce an anti-cancer effect not only via inhibiting the progression of cancer cells themselves. But it also blocks the interaction of cancer cells and surrounding cells via exosomes, including the transport of pro-oncogenic molecules to other cells,” said Dr Abhimanyu Thakur, first author of the paper and research assistant from NS.

More importantly, the team found that there are also MCT1 and CD147 inside exosomes. And the MCT1 and CD147 levels in exosomes increased during the hypoxia-driven malignant progression of glioma cells. The quantitative analysis further showed that the MCT1 and CD147 levels in exosomes could reflect the respective levels in glioma cells. This means the exosomal MCT1 and CD147 can also be used as a biomarker for tracking the malignant progression of glioma.