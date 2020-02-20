New Study Presents All‐Solid‐State Printed Bipolar Li–S Batteries

Ultrahigh‐capacity and fire‐resistant batteries have been developed. The new battery has improved both the performance and safety of the “lithium-sulfur batteries,” which have much larger capacities than commercialized lithium ion batteries, thus is easy to manufacture via the printing process.

A research team, led by Professor Sang-Young Lee in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has demonstrated bipolar all‐solid‐state Li–S batteries (ASSLSBs) that exhibit exceptional safety, flexibility, and aesthetics, for the first time. Key technologies include the “printing process,” which produces batteries as if letters or pictures are printed on objects, and the “double-layer polymer electrolyte,” which solves the battery life reduction, a chronic problem of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Lithium-sulfur batteries use lithium as a negative electrode material and sulfur as a positive electrode material. Although the energy density is about 5 times higher than that of a lithium ion battery, sulfur compounds (polysulfide) generated during the charging and discharging process deteriorate the performance of the battery. The sulfur compound moves to the cathode, creating a thin film on the surface of the cathode, blocking the movement of lithium ions responsible for the flow of electricity.