New Study Presents Anti-Aging Electrolyte Additive for High-Energy-Density Li-ion Batteries

Reactive oxygen species (ROS), which is known to be a main contributor to the aging process, also adversely affects battery performance and life. Indeed, when the ROS is released from the high-capacity electrode materials for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), it is impossible to achieve optimal performance and long battery life. Taking cues from antioxidant activities throughout the body, a novel technique to solve such issue has been developed.

A research team, jointly led by Professor Nam-Soon Choi, Professor Hyun-Kon Song, and Professor Sang Kyu Kwak in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST, has developed an electrolyte additive (MA-C 60 ) to reduce the problematic behaviors induced by water contamination and the ROS generated from Li‐rich cathodes. The new additive, like antioxidant enzymes in our bodies, reacts with the generated ROS in LIBs, thus preventing batteries from aging. The use of MA‐C 60 as an electrolyte additive for high-capacity LIBs allows the battery to provide both long-term and steady power production.