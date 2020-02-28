New Study Presents In-Depth Study of the Interaction Mechanism between the Lignin Nanofilms

Ligin, which is widely contained in waste wood, is attracting attention as a next-generation bio material. In the meantime, lignin molecules did not mix well with other materials, making them difficult to commercially use.

A research team, led by Professor Dong Woog Lee in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST, found that the force that determines the aggregation and spread of lignin molecules is a “hydrophobic interaction,” and suggested ways to control them. When you mix lignin with other substances to make them useful, you can use accurate quantitative indicators, not just experience.

Lignin is a macromolecule that accounts for 30-40% of wood and is a major component of plant cell walls. It is widely used in the production of biofuels or paper, with annual output of about 50 million tons, but mostly discarded or used as simple firewood. In recent years, the environmental and economic value of lignin has been paid attention to the proposal of biofuel, bioplastics, dispersants, adhesives and other materials. However, the share of the actual industry was only 2% in 2014.

“Lignin has an irregular molecular structure and strong cohesion, so it is difficult to commercialize because it does not mix with other substances,” says Yoojung Song (Master degree program in Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST), the first author of the study. “Thus, making lignin a high value product requires understanding and quantitative analysis between lignin molecules.”