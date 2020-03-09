New Study Presents Efficient, Solution‐processed, Hybrid Tandem Solar Cells

Colloidal quantum dot (CQD) solar cells have attracted considerable attention due to the advantages of being flexible and lightweight. Besides, they are much easier to manufacture, compared with that of commercial silicon solar cells in use today. A novel technology, capable of maximizing the performance of the existing CQD solar cells has been developed, recently.

A research team, led by Professor Sung-Yeon Jang in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has developed high‐efficiency, solution‐processed, hybrid series, tandem photovoltaic devices featuring CQDs and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ) photoactive materials. The absorption of the organic back‐cell effectively compensated the optical loss in the CQD front‐cell, which improved the overall photon harvesting.

Quantum dots (QDs) are semiconductor particles with sizes smaller than a few nanometres. As they display interesting phenomena, such as size dependent emission wavelength, the absorption spectra of the solar cell can be quite changeable. In other words, the advantage of QDs is that it shows light absorption in the near-infrared (NIR) region, which other photoactive layers cannot. However, there are some ares in the NIR region where light absorption does not occur, even with QDs.

In the work, researchers developed high‐efficiency CQD/organic hybrid series tandem photovoltaic devices, featuring CQDs and organic BHJs as photoactive materials to compensate for the external quantum efficiency (EQE) loss in the NIR region. The NIR‐absorbing organic BHJ devices were employed as the back sub‐cells to harvest the transmitted NIR photons from the CQD front sub‐cells.