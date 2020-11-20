New Study Presents Highly-Active Ozygenated Groups in Carbon Materials for Oxygen Reduction to H2O2

A new artificial intelligence (AI) system has been developed to help ordinary untrained people to design and create applications and software for smartphones and personal computers. With the help of this system, non-designers can quickly and easily create a user-friendly mobile app.

A research team, led by Professor Sungahn Ko in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UNIST has developed a deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) system that can provide design recommendations regarding the best layouts through the assessment of graphical user interfaces (GUIs) of the mobile application.

The graphical user interface (GUI) is a form of user interface that allows users to interact with electronic devices using graphical icons and other visual indicators. And thus, it is important to create an intuitive, convenient, and attractive user interface and user experience. Indeed, GUIs play a pivotal role in attracting potential customers, yet ordinary untrained people may face challenges while designing user-friendly GUIs. This was solved through artificial intelligence (AI).

As smartphones are becoming ubiquitous and pervasive in our daily lives, many things, like shopping, making travel inquiries, and SNS activities can be done from anywhere at any time using mobile apps. As a result, more and more people dream of starting their own businesses or vitalizing businesses using mobile apps. However, developing intuitive and user-friendly applications is a painstaking process for users with no relevant experience and guidance. This is particularly because the visual arrangement of icons and texts becomes more important due to the nature of the mobile environment, such as small screen size.