New Study Presents Highly-Active Ozygenated Groups in Carbon Materials for Oxygen Reduction to H2O2

The research team focused on the ‘electrochemical method’ as a method for producing hydrogen peroxide to replace the anthraquinone process. This is to induce ‘Oxygen Reduction to Hydrogen Peroxide’ by developing high-efficiency catalysts based on inexpensive carbon materials. They synthesized the catalyst by attaching functional groups such as quinone, ether, and carbonyl to thin carbon-based materials such as graphene. As a result, it succeeded in synthesizing a catalyst with a high efficiency of 97.8%.

The study also identified the exact ‘active site’ where the catalytic reaction takes place. The carbon oxide-based material previously reported as a hydrogen peroxide generating catalyst contains various oxygen functional groups, so it is not known exactly which functional group is the active site of the catalyst. This time, the exact active sites were analyzed by synthesizing carbon oxide materials with separate oxygen functional groups such as quinone, ether, and carbonyl. As a result, it was confirmed that the carbon oxide material having many quinone functional groups shows the highest catalytic efficiency.

“This study is to increase understanding of the active sites important for hydrogen peroxide production,” says Gao-Feng Han, the lead author of the study. “In addition to the experiment, the density function theory calculation method was used to confirm that the quinone functional group had high catalytic activity and very small overvoltage in the hydrogen peroxide production reaction (ORHP).”

“Our findings provide guidelines for designing carbon-based catalysts, which have simultaneous high selectivity and activity for H 2 O 2 synthesis,” says Professor Baek. “Through this, it is possible to reduce the cost required for transportation and storage of hydrogen peroxide and to expand the range of use of hydrogen peroxide in various industrial fields.”

This research has been jointly participated by Professor Feng Li (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST) and Professor Samira Siahrostami (University of Calgary, Canada), as co-corresponding authors. The findings of this research have been published in Nature Communications on May 5, 2020. This study has been supported by the Creative Research Initiative (CRI), BK21 Plus, and Science Research Center (SRC) programs through the National Research Foundation (NRF) of Korea.