New Study Presents Hydrogen-Bond Free Energy of Local Biological Water

Water, which makes up more than half of the human body, is an essential participant in the structure and function of proteins. Hormones and enzymes are also proteins, and thus are responsible for the biological function of the human body. Therefore, understanding the unique properties of water helps identify the cause of disease and accelerate drug development. A novel technology has recently been announced to make this possible.

A research team, led by Professor Oh-Hoon Kwon in the Department of Natural Sciences at UNIST has proposed a new experimental approach for estimating the H‐bond free energy of local biological water. This was made possible by combining time‐resolved spectroscopy and installation of a fluorescent, prototropic hydration probe at protein surfaces. This study has been jointly conducted by Professor Sang Kyu Kwak (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST), and Professor Tae Hyeon Yoo (Department of Molecular Science and Technology, Ajou University).

A hydrogen bond is a type of attractive intermolecular force that exists between atoms with different electrical charges. This bond plays a significant role in determining the intermolecular bonding between water molecules, as well as the energetics and structures of biopolymers. In addition to this, H-bonds are responsible for the formation of biopolymer structures indirectly since they determine the water structure. Therefore, in order to better understand the energetics and structures of biopolymers, it is necessary to study the occurrence of H-bonding in water molecules at a particular location. However, water molecules surrounding these biopolymers further add to the complexity of the analysis of H-bond free energy of water at the desired position.