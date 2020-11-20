New Study Presents Specific Isotope-Responsive Breathing Transition in Flexible MOFs

The MIL-53(Al) is a representative of flexible MOFs with a network structure, resembling that of a long rubber tube with both ends open. The structural transitions upon deuterium adsorption were carefully studied through in situ neutron diffraction experiments, using MIL-53(Al). At a cryogenic temperature (-253℃), MIL-53 (Al) exhibits structural transformation from a narrow-pore domain (0.26 nm, 1 nm = billionth of a meter) to a large-pore domain (0.67 nm) upon hydrogen gas adsorption. When increasing temperature to -248℃, while keeping the pressure between 800 to 1000 mbar, the pore structure of MIL-53(Al) expands to 0.86 nm via second breathing transition of MIL-53(Al). The second breathing transition was caused by deuterium, only.

“This study once again demonstrates the potential of flexible MOF systems to the separation of hydrogen isotopes,” says Professor Moon. “We believe that this study has opened new avenues for the development of a novel isotope-selective recognition system and provide opportunities to fabricate flexible MOF systems for energy-efficient purification of the isotopic mixture.”

“This novel result about isotope-responsive breathing is of broad interest for the large community of MOF researchers,” says Professor Oh. “We, also, believe that this study opens new avenues for developing novel smart materials capable of simultaneously recognizing and responding to specific isotope molecules and for a wide range of applications.”

This research, which has been jointly participated by Professor Sung Gu Kang (School of Chemical Engineering, University of Ulsan) and Professor Jitae T. Park (Research Neutron Source Heinz Maier-Leibnitz, FRM II), has been supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) via the Mid-career Researcher Program, as well as the Basic Nuclear Research Program.