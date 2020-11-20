New Study Presents Vertical 2D Layered Fused Aromatic Ladder Structure

A research team, led by Professor Jong-Beom Baek in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has designed and synthesized a vertical two-dimensional (2D) layered structure to develop materials that exhibit excellent performance in terms of gas storage and for the removal of toxic substances. This is a vertically standing structural unit, which attributes to minimizing interlayer contact points and maximizing available exposed surface area.

Many attempts have been made to utilize planar 2D layered materials, such as graphene, for gas storage or the uptake of dangerous chemicals. This was due to their unique properties, particularly with regard to having holes that allow air to pass through and being simpler in design than 3D materials.

However, the stacking of 2D materials on top of each other creates chemical bonds between the layers, which ultimately causes the interlayer spacing becomes narrower. Due to layer-to-layer confinement, their segmental motion is very restricted, which affects their sorption/desorption kinetics when used as sorbent materials.