New Study Reveals the Science Behind Springtime Lethargy

The quality and restfulness of your sleep are heavily influenced by environmental conditions, such as noise, light, humidity, and nutrient intakes. Besides, the temperature of our surrounding environment is another important factor that influences the quantity and quality of sleep. A recent study, which explains the relationship between the ambient temperature and quality of sleep, has attracted attention from academia.

A research team, led by Professor Chunghun Lim in the School of Life Sciences at UNIST has succeeded in unveiling the principle behind the changing sleep patterns, according to the ambient temperature, through the use of Drosophila as a model of sleep. In other words, the neuronal junction (synapses) between sleep-regulating neurons that sends and receives signals, using GABA (Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid), the major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain, disappears when the temperature rises, and thus changes the sleep pattern.

During extreme heatwaves, people tend to experience sleepiness throughout the day and have difficulty falling asleep at night. Drosophila, likewise, is less active during the day in hot environments and does not sleep well at night. To find the neurophysiological principle of this phenomenon, the research team cultured the genetically engineered fruit flies under temperature, similar to hot summer days, and observed their sleep patterns.