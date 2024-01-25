New Study Shows Prior Dengue and Japanese Encephalitis Exposure May Offer Protection Against Zika Virus

The team made this discovery by studying antibodies from Taiwan patients who had recovered from dengue and had been exposed to Japanese encephalitis. They identified a unique type of antibody, named K8b, which can attach to the Zika virus in a unique way, potentially neutralizing its harmful effects. This discovery was further supported by experiments showing that mice immunized against Japanese encephalitis were quickly able to respond to dengue virus.

“The study provided scientific evidence for the first time that the low zika virus incidence and its associated microcephaly in Southeast Asia could be partly explained by the high endemicity of dengue virus and the high Japanese encephalitis vaccination in the region.” Says Prof. Chao.

This research not only provides new insights into how our immune system responds to these viruses but also suggests that using existing vaccines for Japanese encephalitis might help protect people in dengue-prone regions from Zika virus – a particularly important consideration for pregnant women and travelers to areas where Zika is common.

Further clinical research is needed; however, this study opens the door to potentially more effective ways to combat Zika virus and similar diseases. It also lays the groundwork for understanding how our immune system can adapt to fight multiple viral threats.