New Study Unveils the Mechanism of DNA High-order Structure Formation

A joint research team, led by Professor Ja Yil Lee (School of Life Sciences, UNIST) and Professor Ji-Joon Song (Department of Biological Sciences, KAIST) has unveiled the structure and mechanism of proteins that are highly overexpressed in various cancers and associated with poor patient prognoses. Such research findings could speed up the discovery and development of new cancer drugs.

DNA, the genetic material responsible for inheritance in humans, exists in a high-order structure. Such structure, known as chromatin, consists of DNA wrapped around certain proteins, known as histones. The function of chromatin is to efficiently package DNA into a small volume to fit into the nucleus of a cell and protect the DNA structure and sequence.

Regulation of histone proteins allows the DNA strands become more tightly or loosely coiled during the processes of DNA replication and gene expression. However, problems may arise when histones clump together or when DNA strands intertwine. Indeed, the misregulation of chromatin structures could result in aberrant gene expression and can ultimately lead to developmental disorders or cancers.

Histone chaperones are those proteins, responsible for adding and removing specific histones at the wrong time and place during the DNA packaging process. Thus, they also play a key role in the assembly and disassembly of chromatin.