New Study Unveils Ultrathin Boron Nitride Films for Next-generation Electronics

An international team of researchers, affiliated with UNIST has unveiled a novel material that could enable major leaps in the miniaturization of electronic devices. Published in the prestigious journal Nature, this study represent a significant achievement for future electronics.

This breakthrough comes from a research, conducted by Professor Hyeon Suk Shin (School of Natual Sciences, UNIST) and Principal Researcher Dr. Hyeon-Jin Shin from Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), in collaboration with Graphene Flagship researchers from University of Cambridge (UK) and Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2, Spain).

In this study, the team successfully demonstrated the synthesis of thin film of amorphous boron nitride (a-BN) with extremely low dielectric constant as well as high breakdown voltage and superior metal barrier properties. The research team noted that this newly fabricated material has great potential as interconnect insulators in the next-generation of electronic circuits.

In the ongoing process of miniaturization of logic and memory devices in electronic circuits, minimizing the dimensions of interconencts – metal wires that link the different device components on the chip – is crucial to guarantee improved performance and faster response of the device. Extensive research efforts have been devoted to decreasing the resistance of scaled interconnects because integration of dielectrics using complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) compatible processes has proven to be exceptionally challenging. According to the research team, the required interconnect isolation materials should not only possess low relative dielectric constants (referred to as k-values), but should also be thermally, chemically, and mechanically stable.