New treatments and promising tech vs COVID-19 emerge from HU’s laboratories

A couple of days before October, the world hit another bleak milestone as the number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached one million. It has been nearly nine months since the first known death from the disease, then still an unnamed mysterious viral pneumonia, was recorded. And there are still a lot of unknowns with COVID-19 and the coronavirus causing it.

The virus has upended every aspect of daily life, including how we work and study. Like in other universities, the pandemic had impacted major events at Hiroshima University such as the entrance and graduation ceremonies, which had to be simplified due to crowd restrictions, while classes were moved online. Laboratories at the university also had to deal with partial lockdowns.

Last April, as infections reached a million, the university joined the global fight against the pandemic through the “Hiroshima University CoV-Peace-Project.” Many laboratories at the university started working on treatments and innovations to help us better take care of each other and beat the virus. The university is currently awaiting approval of two patent applications for COVID-19 therapeutic drugs.

Future of disinfection

In September, one of the laboratories at HU has released its study results which provided the first proof that Far-UVC or Ultraviolet C light at a wavelength of 222 nm effectively kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As previous researches have shown that Far-UVC poses minimal health risks to human skin or eyes, it could be a promising disinfection tool for occupied public spaces.

Dr. Hiroki Kitagawa, an infectious disease specialist at Hiroshima University Hospital and co-author of the study, said they are now verifying the potency of Far-UVC in zapping the virus in clinical settings such as patient rooms.

The Far-UVC research was one of the four studies at the university funded by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).