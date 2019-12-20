Nine CUHK Professors Named Most Highly Cited Researchers

CUHK professors listed in the “Highly Cited Researchers 2019” are as follows:
Category: Clinical Medicine
Prof. Tony MOK, Chairman of the Department of Clinical Oncology and Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor of Clinical Oncology, Faculty of Medicine
Category: Cross-Field
Prof. Henry CHAN Lik Yuen, Associate Dean (External Affairs), Faculty of Medicine and Director, Centre for Liver Health
Category: Cross-Field
Prof. Joseph SUNG, Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine and Director, Institute of Digestive Disease
Category: Cross-Field
Prof. Vincent WONG Wai-Sun, Head of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Faculty of Medicine
Category: Cross-Field
Prof. KWAN Mei-Po, Choh-Ming Li Professor of Geography and Resource Management, Faculty of Social Science and Director, Institute of Space and Earth Information Science
Category: Cross-Field
Prof. Jimmy YU, Choh-Ming Li Professor of Chemistry, Faculty of Science
Category: Cross-Field
Prof. WONG Ching Ping, Emeritus Professor, Department of Electronic Engineering, Faculty of Engineering
Category: Economics & Business
Prof. David AHLSTROM, Professor and Acting Chairman, Department of Management, Faculty of Business Administration
Category: Psychiatry/Psychology
Prof. LEE Sing, Clinical Professor (Honorary), Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine
“Highly Cited Researchers 2019”, released by the Clarivate Analytics, identifies the most influential researchers as determined by their peers around the world. The honour is given to researchers who published a high number of papers that rank in the top 1% by citations in their respective fields of study and year of publication. The 2019 list includes 6,217 highly cited researchers in various fields from nearly 60 countries and regions, representing 0.1% of all professors and researchers worldwide. This is also the second year that cross-field researchers, with exceptional broad performance across several fields, have been identified.
For the full list of “Highly Cited Researchers 2019”, please refer to: https://recognition.webofsciencegroup.com/awards/highly-cited/2019/