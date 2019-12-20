Nine CUHK Professors Named Most Highly Cited Researchers

“Highly Cited Researchers 2019”, released by the Clarivate Analytics, identifies the most influential researchers as determined by their peers around the world. The honour is given to researchers who published a high number of papers that rank in the top 1% by citations in their respective fields of study and year of publication. The 2019 list includes 6,217 highly cited researchers in various fields from nearly 60 countries and regions, representing 0.1% of all professors and researchers worldwide. This is also the second year that cross-field researchers, with exceptional broad performance across several fields, have been identified.

For the full list of “Highly Cited Researchers 2019”, please refer to: https://recognition.webofsciencegroup.com/awards/highly-cited/2019/