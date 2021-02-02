Noise and light pollution alter bird mating behaviour

Some bird species change their reproductive behaviours in response to noise and light pollution, according to a study published in the journal Nature. The findings raise new questions about how responses to sensory stimuli, like noise and light, interact with other global changes, like a warming climate.

An international team of researchers, including Hokkaido University ecologist Masayuki Senzaki, wanted to develop a better understanding of the effects of human-made noise and light pollution on reproductive success in birds. Scientific understanding in this area is currently limited to a few species at the local scale. The team used citizen-gathered records between 2000 and 2014 on more than 58,500 nests belonging to 142 bird species across the United States and assessed how this information was associated with high-resolution noise and light data from the nesting areas.

The scientists found that reproductive behaviours in bird species living in more closed woodland habitats were more significantly impacted by noise and light pollution compared to bird species living in more open grasslands and wetlands.

Specifically, light pollution was associated with earlier egg laying in both open and closed habitat species. Also, closed habitat species living in well-lit areas produced 16% larger egg clutches than those living in darker areas. The scientists think this is due to longer foraging times available to birds in well-lit areas.