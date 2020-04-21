Nominations now accepted for the 2020 John Maddox Prize for Standing up for Science

Researchers who have shown great courage and integrity in standing up for science and scientific reasoning can be nominated until 11 May 2020

London | New York | Berlin, 9 March 2020

Nominations can now be submitted to the eighth edition of the John Maddox Prize for Standing up for Science, which is a joint initiative between the charity Sense about Science and the leading international scientific journal, Nature – published by Springer Nature. The prize recognizes the work of individuals anywhere in the world who promote sound science and evidence on a matter of public interest, facing difficulties or hostility in doing so. Each year there is one winner, and an additional prize for an early career researcher. In 2019 there were over 200 nominations from 38 countries.

This prize commemorates Sir John Maddox, who was a passionate and tireless communicator, a defender of science, and a writer and editor at Nature for 22 years. Sir John engaged with difficult debates and encouraged others to do the same. The winner of the John Maddox Prize receives £3000, and the award is presented at a reception hosted at Wellcome Collection in November. Details about previous winners can be found here.

For information about the nomination criteria and judgement process please see here.