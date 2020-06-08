Novel computer-assisted chemical synthesis method cuts research time and cost

In addition to being the basic constituents of peptides and proteins in our body, α-amino acids are essential for our daily life. They are used for nutritional supplements, food additives and many other products. While natural α-amino acids can be cheaply synthesized through conventional fermentation processes, non-natural α-amino acids, which could add new properties to peptides and proteins, are generally made through chemical syntheses.

In the current study published in Chemical Science, a group of scientists at the university’s Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD) focused on the chemical synthesis of α,α-difluoroglycine, a non-natural fluorinated α-amino acid, which could enhance the molecule’s metabolic stability and biological activity. However, an effective synthesis method for the amino acid has been elusive.

Designing new reactions based on conventional organic synthesis requires numerous trials and errors in experiments and the insights of expert chemists. Consequently, a huge amount of time and money has been required to develop an innovative reaction.

To overcome this problem, WPI-ICReDD, the university’s new research hub, adopted its core technology dubbed Artificial Force Induced Reaction (AFIR) method. The AFIR is a computational method applying virtual intermolecular or intramolecular forces to perform systematic search for chemical reaction pathways. The group applied the AFIR method to conduct so-called retrosynthetic analysis which uses quantum chemical calculations to find the decomposition paths of a desired product before proposing synthetic pathways in a reverse manner.

They searched for decomposition pathways of α,α-difluoroglycine and selected a group including three basic and simple compounds — amine, difluorocarbene, and carbon dioxide. Their calculation predicted these three compounds are capable of producing the target compound in 99.99% yield.