A Novel Technique to Produce Cheaper and More Efficient Chlorine (Cl₂)

Chlorine (Cl₂) is one of the most widely used industrial chemicals in the world today, with 75 million tons produced annually. A team of researchers, affiliated with UNIST has recently found a way to make the manufacture of chlorine more efficient and affordable. This is expected to be of great help to chlorine-related industries.

A joint research team, led by Professor Sang Hoon Joo and Professor Sang Kyu Kwak in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has unveiled a novel catalyst (Pt 1 /CNT) for electrochemical chlorine generation.

The existing electrochemical catalysts for chlorine generation contain a large amount of precious metals, such as ruthenium (Ru) and iridium (Ir), thus are expensive and not very efficient in terms of production. Besides, in the condition of low chlorine concentration and a pH-neutral environment, not only chlorine but also oxygen are generated and this reduces the overall chlorine production efficiency. The research team developed a non-metal oxide based on a conclusion that the cause of such drawbacks are rooted in the intrinsic properties of “metal oxide-based catalysts.”