NSG BioLabs Launches the First Co-working Laboratory and Office Space in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 27 November 2019 – NSG BioLabs, a Singapore-based incubator founded to provide a conducive R&D environment to life sciences companies, had its official launch today. The co-working laboratory and office space is located at Biopolis Road – Singapore’s international research and development hub for biomedical sciences.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon officially launched the labs and delivered the keynote speech. Mr Ted Tan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Singapore also graced the event. NSG BioLabs is the first private biotech incubator in Singapore that Enterprise Singapore has brought in as one of its Startup SG Accelerator partners to support the growth of biotech startups.

On the successful launch, Mr Ted Tan said, “We are pleased that NSG BioLabs has decided to set up their base in Singapore. This attests to the growth of the biotech ecosystem here. Given the long gestation period and the regulatory challenges faced in this sector, it is important to have experienced private partners, such as NSG BioLabs, who are able to provide startups with not just specialised resources, but also access to global networks and expertise. These are critical factors for startups to translate scientific discoveries into medicine.”

NSG BioLabs’ site is the first of its kind in Singapore that is designed specifically to help grow biotech start-ups. At 15,000 sq. ft., it is also the largest centre of its kind and will offer companies and entrepreneurs with a flexible and fully-equipped environment that can help biotech firms and investors leverage Singapore’s research strength to innovate breakthrough biotech ventures.

Founded in 2019, NSG BioLabs is a strategic partner of Nest.Bio Ventures and Labs; a network of life science entrepreneurs and investors which pools together biotech-focused venture capital funds and possesses over 40,000 sq. ft. laboratory and office spaces in the US and China.

“Singapore is now at the centre of the global technology revolution. The nation has developed breakthroughs in various fields due to its thriving start-up culture and its supportive regulatory and investor environment that rewards innovation. Despite this, the environment for biotech start-ups has not kept apace or been at the top of most investors’ minds due to them requiring longer gestation periods,” said Daphne Teo, the CEO and Founder of NSG BioLabs.

“This is why we decided to set-up Singapore’s first biotech hub. We want to help biotech ventures incubate innovation with a facility that is fully equipped to help them accelerate their breakthroughs while leveraging on our global network to help them scale their offerings,” she added.

NSG BioLabs will serve as an incubator for small biotech start-ups, ranging from those with just one researcher to those with 30 people. It has 120 desks, 96 lab benches, eight office suites and six meeting rooms. Companies will have access to a wide array of lab equipment, including microscopes, autoclaves and centrifuges. A desk can be rented for about S$650 a month while a lab bench, where two scientists can work at a time, will be charged at $3,000 a month.

Current tenants at NSG BioLabs’ facility include:

- Engine Biosciences: a venture-backed company integrating machine learning, combinatorial CRISPR screening, and drug discovery in a novel platform to develop better precision medicine-based therapeutics.

- ImmunoSCAPE: a company focused on immunotherapy and leveraging a unique highdimensional immune profiling platform.

- Acumen Research Laboratories: a contract research organization that provides a comprehensive range of customized, high-quality contract R&D services in drug target discovery and pre-clinical drug development to support the pharmaceutical industry and related biomedical sciences research communities worldwide.

NSG BioLabs seeks to be at the forefront of life sciences revolution through its base in Singapore, is strategically-positioned to incubate biotechnologies that can generate transformational impact to the nation’s society – in addition to surrounding markets across Asia. In addition to the state-of-the-art facility in Singapore, NSG BioLabs will also provide access to the global network and experience of its team and the Nest.Bio team. This will help to share the best practices and industry insights that can contribute to the global life sciences incubation ecosystem.

About NSG BioLabs

NSG BioLabs was established in 2019 to incubate and support growing life sciences companies by providing a conducive R&D environment with scalable laboratory and office infrastructure. Strategically partnered with Nest.Bio Ventures and Labs, which manages biotech VC funds and over 40,000 sq. ft. of lab and office space in USA (Cambridge, MA) and China (Hangzhou), NSG BioLabs also provides access to the global network and experience of its team and Nest.Bio's team.

NSG BioLabs strives to assist companies and entrepreneurs in taking full advantage of Singapore's research strength and rapidly growing academic and start-up environment to translate innovative technologies into breakthrough biotech ventures.

Founded with a focus on what really matters to early-stage companies – state-of-the-art equipment, efficient operations, capital efficiency, and world-class teams and networks – NSG BioLabs is Singapore’s go-to biotech hub.

