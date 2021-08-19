Orientation webinars for international students interested in Earth-Life Science Institute funded Master-PhD courses

Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) will launch a new Master-PhD course on origin-of-life science and astrobiology at Tokyo Institute of Technology. The five-year ELSI course is open for domestic and international students who wish to tackle fundamental questions in natural science such as the origin and evolution of living planets. ELSI will provide financial support (as salary of a research assistant) for all the students, except for ones who are going to be supported by JSPS DC fellowships (Japan) or equivalent fellowships.

 Orientation webinars for international students to introduce the course and the entrance examination will be held on:

Session 1 – Thu, 9 Sep 2021 at 23:00 UTC (Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 08:00 JST)

Session 2 – Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 11:00 UTC (Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 20:00 JST)

The content of both sessions is the same, and the target audience is for 4th year undergraduate students that are aiming to start the Masters’ course from April 2022 or later.

To join the orientation webinar, please send the following information to <edu-info [at] elsi.jp> (replace [at] to @). The application deadline is 24 hours before the start of the webinar.

Subject line of the email: “Application to participate in the orientation of ELSI course”

Name:

University:

Affiliated faculty/department:

Academic advisor (if any):

Country:

Desired session: (session 1 or 2)

 

Information of ELSI course: click here

Information of application (IGP-C, Tokyo Tech): click here

Application packet: click here