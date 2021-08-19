Orientation webinars for international students interested in Earth-Life Science Institute funded Master-PhD courses

Orientation webinars for international students to introduce the course and the entrance examination will be held on:

Session 1 – Thu, 9 Sep 2021 at 23:00 UTC (Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 08:00 JST)

Session 2 – Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 11:00 UTC (Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 20:00 JST)

The content of both sessions is the same, and the target audience is for 4th year undergraduate students that are aiming to start the Masters’ course from April 2022 or later.

To join the orientation webinar, please send the following information to <edu-info [at] elsi.jp> (replace [at] to @). The application deadline is 24 hours before the start of the webinar.

Subject line of the email: “Application to participate in the orientation of ELSI course”

Name:

University:

Affiliated faculty/department:

Academic advisor (if any):

Country:

Desired session: (session 1 or 2)

Information of ELSI course: click here

Information of application (IGP-C, Tokyo Tech): click here

Application packet: click here