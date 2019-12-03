POWERGEN Asia and Asian Utility Week Unite under Global Enlit Brand

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our partner. If you are attending the event, please look out for our latest Asia Research News magazine.

Clarion Energy (part of Clarion Events) today unveiled Enlit – the new name for POWERGEN Asia and Asian Utility Week – at a launch event hosted in Singapore’s CBD attended by over 100 energy professionals.

The result of a six-month creative consultation with market-leading Larsen Energy Branding, Enlit is the world’s only complete energy event. It will bring clarity to the global energy transition and define the roles of all those involved in powering the next generation of the industry.

Visitors to Enlit will enjoy a truly inspirational and immersive experience with content created and curated specifically for tomorrow’s new energy professionals; while Enlit exhibitors will have unprecedented access to the people driving the future of the industry and the ability to reach a global audience under one brand.

“The energy transition is defining the way we harness, trade, deploy and use energy, which is changing radically, rapidly and continuously,” said Portfolio Director of Clarion Energy Asia, Nick Rastall.

“From source to generation, to grid to the consumer, the boundaries of the sector are blurring, and this evolution is being shaped by established players, external disruptors, innovative start-ups and the increasingly engaged end-user. Enlit will bring together all of these influencers to seize current opportunities, spotlight future ones, and inspire the next generation to join the journey.”

Clarion Energy Executive Vice President & Global Managing Director Duncan Reid added: “Enlit is a fantastic new brand for what is the most important and comprehensive event portfolio for the global energy industry. Over the next 12 months, we will roll out Enlit across three continents to unify seven brands: Power & Utilities Australia, Australian Utility Week and POWERGEN Australia in Melbourne in August, Asian Utility Week and POWERGEN Asia in Jakarta in September and European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in Milan in October.”

Industry support

The power and energy industry has welcomed the new Enlit brand.

Enel Foundation, the nonprofit research and education organization created by the Enel Group, which joined forces with Clarion as exclusive Global Knowledge Partner of the Power and Energy event series, also considers Enlit as a platform that will support the energy transition promoting sustainable and resilient development for all. Carlo Papa, Director of Enel Foundation, said, “In this historical moment for our industry and our planet, getting stakeholders to unite behind accelerating the clean energy transition without leaving anyone behind is a global priority and Enlit perfectly represents this convergence space.

- ENDS -

About Enlit and Clarion Energy

Enlit (formerly known as POWERGEN Asia and Asian Utility Week) is organised by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events, and with over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, is one of the Clarion group’s largest portfolios.

Websites:

www.enlit.world

www.clarion-energy.com

www.clarionevents.com

Media information

For more information or to request interviews with Nick Rastall or Duncan Reid please contact:

Lee Catania

Senior Marketing Manager

T: +44 (0) 20 7384 8066

M: +44 (0) 7983 390 561

E: [email protected]

www.clarion-energy.com

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.