Precision Public Health Asia 2021

This 3-day virtual conference will bring together policymakers, industry practitioners and researchers to explore how the effective use of genomics, big data and new technologies is transforming the understanding of complex health and causal systems to develop effective interventions for the right populations at the right time.

Speakers Highlight:

* Dr Harvey Fineberg, President, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

* Dr Margaret Chan, Dean, Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University; Former Director-General, World Health Organization

* Dr Este Geraghty, Chief Medical Officer and Health Solutions Director, Esri

* Dr Andrew Trister, Deputy Director, Innovative Technology Solutions, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

* Prof Teo Yik Ying, Dean, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore

Sessions Highlight:

* The Future is Already Here

* Precision Public Health in Low- and Middle- Income Countries?

* Technology for Good? Why Work Together?

* Nudging the Right Behaviours

* COVID-19 and Precision Public Health

* The Future of Precision Public Health in Asia

Registration is complimentary. Limited slots are available.

For more details and registration, visit https://pphasia.com/