ProAquaVcare – Probiotic-based treatment targets shrimp pathogen

The product, called ProAquaVcare, includes probiotic bacterial strains derived from black tip sharks and immune-boosting garlic powder. It is hoped the product can treat shrimp infected with the bacterium Vibrio parahaemolyticus, which leads to ‘early mortality syndrome’ (EMS), also known as acute hepatopancreatic necrosis syndrome (AHPNS).

Approximately 5.37 million tonnes of shrimp are produced in Asia (FAO, 2017). In the region, an open pond system has been a tradition and common way of farming.But this type of farming makes shrimp vulnerable to diseases carried by birds and insects or caused by contaminated water bodies, triggering episodes of aquaculture pandemic.

Recently, global shrimp industries have been affected by EMS/AHPNS. Studies have revealed the culprit to be Vibrio parahaemolyticus, which produces a potent toxin that damages shrimps’ vital digestive organ, the hepatopancreas. This disease has resulted in 100% mortality and productivity loss, leading to negative growth in the industry since 2010. Farmers often treat the disease using antibiotics and chemicals, triggering the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains and leading to the production of contaminated shrimp. As a result, the USFDA has issued bans on Asian shrimp products following a pandemic cycle.