Protecting teeth with coconut oil products

Researchers at International Islamic University Malaysia have developed a mouthwash and tooth varnish made from virgin coconut oil to defend against oral health problems. Led by Dr Zurainie Binti Abllah, the researchers say their products could help prevent tooth decay.

Chemical mouthwash is often used as a method for mechanical plaque control. However, it is only recommended for adults. Researchers have been looking into more natural alternatives to chemical mouthwash that are suitable for all age groups and do not any side effects from prolonged use.

The antibacterial mouthwash aims to reduce the bacterial counts in dental plaque that can cause dental caries. Without the accumulation of bacteria, it would be lesser dental caries formation. Therefore, it helps the population to have better dental health. It is proven in lab study that virgin coconut oil in form of mouthwash could arrest the bacteria that can caused dental caries.