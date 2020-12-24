Protein Tells Developing Cells to Stick Together

Using fluorescent tags, Kuranaga and her team observed the Toll-1 protein is expressed mainly in the posterior compartment. Its fluorescence also showed a sharp boundary between the two compartments.

Further investigations showed Toll-1 performs the function of an adhesion molecule, encouraging similar cells to stick together. This process keeps the boundary between the two compartments straight, correcting distortions that arise as the cells divide to increase the number.

Interestingly, Toll proteins are best known for recognizing invading pathogens, and little is known about their work beyond the immune system. "Our work improves understanding of the non-immune roles of Toll proteins," says Kuranaga. She and her team next plan to study the function of other Toll genes in fruit fly epithelial cells.

