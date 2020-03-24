Regional Chemical Engineering Undergraduate Conference 2020 (RCEUC 2020)

RCEUC 2020 stands for Regional Chemical Engineering Undergraduate Conference 2020 is an event organized by Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Malaya and in the collaboration with Chemical Engineering Undergraduate Club (CEUC) and Institution of Chemical Engineers Student Chapter (IChemE-SC), University of Malaya.

This conference will be the platform for the chemical engineering undergraduates to present their final year projects at International Level. This year, RCEUC 2020 is here with the theme of “Roles of Engineers in Shared Prosperity Vision 2030”.

This event will give five opportunities to the participants which are opportunity to present the research in an international avenue, opportunity to meet people from various countries, opportunity to approach experts in various fields, opportunity for skills development and opportunity to have fun.

This conference also aims to acquaint undergraduates with the latest cutting-edge development, latest research and innovation in various aspects of chemical engineering and related disciplines. It acts as a catalyst to speed up the exchange of ideas among the undergraduates to advance research and development initiatives in various fields of chemical engineering, nationwide and even internationally. As a result, this will improve participants’ competitiveness and marketability in the future. After RCEUC 2017, RCEUC 2018 and RCEUC 2019, RCEUC 2020 is here to attract worldwide attention.

RCEUC 2020 will be held from 8th July 2020 to 9th July 2020 at Faculty of Chemical Engineering, University of Malaya.

For any enquiries, feel free to contact us through [email protected]

Find out more at the this link.

