The Regional Chemical Engineering Undergraduate Conference (RCEUC) is an annual student-run conference organized under the auspices of the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Malaya and supported by the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE). With the tagline of “connecting industry with academia”, we aim to be a primer to prepare fresh graduates for the industry by means of keynote speeches, forums and relevant workshops. We aim to connect students with the industry in terms of jobs and internships. This year, RCEUC incorporates two competitions: Online Presentation and Paper Writing segments. Participants will be given the chance to present a project of their choice (Final Year Project or otherwise) in front of a panel of judges from both the industry and academia.

We aim to exchange of ideas among the undergraduates to advance research and development initiatives in various fields of chemical engineering, nationwide and even internationally. Previous iterations of RCEUC recorded a participation of over 300, with 20+ participating institutions from 5+ countries.

RCEUC 2020 will be held from 8th to 9thSeptember 2020

For any enquiries and registration, feel free to contact us through [email protected].

