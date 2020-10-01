Researchers uncover a Japanese temple’s ancient art secrets

On temple columns blackened by soot, a group of researchers uncovered ancient paintings showing eight Buddhist saints possibly dating back to over 1,300 years ago.

The images were found at the main hall columns of Shiga Prefecture’s Saimyoji Temple, widely believed to be built during the Kamakura-era (1185–1333) and the first to be designated as a national treasure by Japan. The researchers unmasked the secrets the columns have kept hidden in plain sight using infrared cameras.

Hiroshima University art history professor Noriaki Ajima, who is part of the team that made the discovery, said he knew there were paintings drawn on the pillars.

“This is because when you shine a bright light, you can see something like the face of a Bodhisattva,” he said in Japanese.

However, he thought they were made more recently during the Edo period (1603-1867).

The restoration of the temple’s zushi, a cupboard-like case with double doors where the principal image of the Buddha is kept, in June last year provided an opportunity for them to do a full-scale survey upon the proposal of the chief priest. What they discovered using their infrared cameras was that the paintings possibly date farther back to the latter half of the Asuka period (592-710).

“It is generally believed that Saimyoji Main Hall was built during the Kamakura period and was expanded during the Nambokucho period,” the professor explained.

“The first time I saw an infrared photograph, I was very surprised to find that the quality of the radiation was completely different from the ones I had studied since the Heian era, and after a detailed investigation, I came to the conclusion that it was the Asuka era.”