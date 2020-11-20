Researchers Unveil Exciting New Way to Produce Pharmaceutical Ingredients Cheaper and Safer!

The team has successfully synthesized indolopyran by pairing indoles with the active methylene compounds (AMCs) through the reaction that occurs at the anode or the cathode of an electrode. This synthesis method used oxygen in the atmosphere, as a pre-base at room temperature, and iodide as a catalyst instead of metals. Besides, through the use of constant voltage mode to maintain a constant voltage, it recolved the problem of functional group damage, caused by a high voltage.

“Unlike the conventional synthesis method, which mainly uses only one pole, we were able to successfully synthesize the complex structure of indolopyran, using both the reactions for cathodes and anodes,” says Subin Choi (Combined MS/PhD in the Department of Natural Sciences, UNIST), the first author of the study.

Density functional theory (DFT) calculations were also performed to obtain an in‐depth understanding of the reaction mechanism, as well as the principles of formation of indolopyran. Their findings suggest that iodine and oxygen are oxidized or reduced at the electrodes (cathode and anode) in order to generate iodine radicals and superoxide radicals. And this leads to the formation of superoxide as the base.

Based on the discovery, the research team applied the same method to synthesize the scaffolds of dihydrofuran. Through the use of enamine as the starting material, instead of indoles, they successfully synthesized dihydrofurants, in which the oxygen is incorporated in the pentagonal carbon rings formed.

“The new method promises to be safer, more economical and more environmentally friendly than the existing synthesis methods,” says Professor Park. “With this, it will be possible to develop a process for producing bioactive substances in large quantities.”

The findings of this research have been published in the July 2020 issue of Angewandte Chemie International Edition. It has been also featured as one of the Hot Paper in the issue. This study has been supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea.