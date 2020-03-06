Responding to Golden Hour Emergencies with Rescue Drones!

Since the wire mounted on the stretcher bed gives the rescuer a clear direction in response to golden hour emergencies, there is no need for him to control the drone separately. It is also capable of keeping the the patient horizontal, using a gyroscope, mounted on the emergency stretcher bed. In addition, this rescue drone is also equipped with a follow-me feature that fly along the lines

The 911$ Rescue Drone is not limited to mere design concept and will soon be realized as an actual product. Professor Jeong and his design team, together with the Drone Dom Co., Ltd. are currently in the process of mass producing the rescue drone while considering its structure and operation system.

“Despite its innovative apperance, this rescue drone does not require any advanced technology, such as remote controls or obstacle recognition technology, and thus is expected to be produced and distributed at a reasonable price,” says Professor Jeong. “Since it can be widely used to save people in the third world and underdeveloped countries, it is more meaningful.”