Revealing complex behavior of a turbulent plume at the calving front of a Greenlandic glacier

The study reveals that the dynamics of the plume and glacier-fjord are far more complex than previously thought. It is intermittent in nature and influenced by a diversity of factors, such as sudden stratification changes and drainage of marginal lakes. For example, the scientists observed the abrupt subglacial drainage of an ice-dammed lake via the plume which had a pronounced impact on its dynamics and was accompanied by a seismic tremor several hours long. They also show that tides may influence the plumes, which have not been accounted for in previous studies of Greenlandic glaciers. Additionally, they suggest that the wind needs more attention as it may also affect the structure of the subglacial plumes.

From their results, the scientists conclude that their work is the first step enabling researchers to transition from a snapshot view of a plume to a continuously updated image. The identified processes and their role in the glacier environments will have to be refined in future studies via modelling and new observations.

The lead author, Assistant Professor Evgeny A. Podolskiy, is a geoscientist at Hokkaido University’s Arctic Research Center whose research focuses on the Cryosphere. Most recently, he has been interested in passive seismo-acoustic monitoring of glacier and ocean phenomena, such as icequakes and whale vocalizations.