Room-temperature Superionic Conduction Achieved Using Pseudorotation of Hydride Complexes

To that end, much effort has been devoted to finding materials with superior ionic conductivities. Among the most promising, are solid-state ionic conductors that contain polyanions such as B 12 H 12 2- (Fig. 1a). They constitute a particular class of materials due to their unique transport behavior, which has the polyanions rotating at an elevated temperature, thereby greatly promoting cation conductivities.

However, a major drawback is the high temperature (=energy) required to activate the rotation, which conversely means low conductivities at room temperature.

To address that problem, a research group at Tohoku University, led by Associate Professor Shigeyuki Takagi and Professor Shin-ichi Orimo, has established a new principle for room-temperature superionic conduction. Its findings were recently published in Applied Physics Letters.

The research group was able to reduce the activation temperature by using transition metal hydride complexes as a new class of rotatable polyanions, wherein hydrogen is the sole ligand species, covalently binding to single transition metals. Unlike in B 12 H 12 2- polyanions (Fig. 1a), the rotation of transition metal hydride complexes only requires displacements of highly mobile hydrogen (Figs. 1b, 1c) and can therefore be expected to occur with low activation energy.

The group then studied the dynamics of transition metal hydride complexes in several existing hydrides, and found them reoriented - as if rotating by repeating small deformations (Fig. 2) - even at room temperature.