Royal University of Phnom Penh and Osaka Prefecture University Higher Education Improvement Project Kick-off Symposium

Osaka Prefecture University (OPU) and the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) signed a comprehensive agreement to jointly implement the World Bank's WB-Higher Education Improvement Project (HEIP) aiming toward to reform education at Cambodia's leading universities.

The project will last until March 2024, and Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University College of Technology will also participate in it. The kick-off symposium will be held online.

RUPP-OPU HEIP Kick-off Symposium
Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Time: 3:00pm - 5:00pm JST (1:00pm-3:00pm Cambodia Time)
Venue: Zoom Online Meeting
Language: English
Registration: Pre-registered participants only. Please contact to OPU International Office (E-mail：[email protected]). Zoom URL will be sent to registered participants.

Osaka Prefecture University
From 30 Jun 2021
Until 30 Jun 2021
Zoom Online Meeting
News topics: 
Education
Institution: 
Osaka Prefecture University