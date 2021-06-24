Royal University of Phnom Penh and Osaka Prefecture University Higher Education Improvement Project Kick-off Symposium

The project will last until March 2024, and Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University College of Technology will also participate in it. The kick-off symposium will be held online.

RUPP-OPU HEIP Kick-off Symposium

Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time: 3:00pm - 5:00pm JST (1:00pm-3:00pm Cambodia Time)

Venue: Zoom Online Meeting

Language: English

Registration: Pre-registered participants only. Please contact to OPU International Office (E-mail：[email protected]). Zoom URL will be sent to registered participants.