Safer sanitary pads made from palm starch

Scientists at the International Islamic University Malaysia have fabricated a durable, absorbent, biodegradable sanitary pad using sago, a starch extracted from the spongy centres of tropical palm stems.

Sanitary pads currently on the market can contain up to 90% plastics, each made with an equivalent of four supermarket bags. With the average woman using in excess of 10,000 sanitary pads during her lifetime, this means an incredible amount of plastic waste is released into the environment from this sector alone.

Now, Ir Dr Zuraida Ahmad and colleagues at the International Islamic University Malaysia have developed a biodegradable sanitary pad using Malaysian sago.